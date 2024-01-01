The Utah Jazz (14-19) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after winning three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The point total in the matchup is 245.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -3.5 245.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 245.5 points in six of 33 games this season.

Utah's contests this season have a 232.2-point average over/under, 13.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah's ATS record is 19-14-0 this year.

The Jazz have won in 10, or 35.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Utah has a record of 7-15, a 31.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 9 27.3% 119.2 232.6 117.8 236.6 233.9 Jazz 6 18.2% 113.4 232.6 118.8 236.6 230.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.786, 11-3-0 record) than on the road (.421, 8-11-0).

The Jazz score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up.

Utah has put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 9-4 overall record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Jazz and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 19-14 14-10 18-15 Mavericks 18-15 9-6 20-13

Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Jazz Mavericks 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 119.2 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 11-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 9-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-2 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 16-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

