Jazz vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (14-19) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after winning three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The point total in the matchup is 245.5.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-3.5
|245.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 245.5 points in six of 33 games this season.
- Utah's contests this season have a 232.2-point average over/under, 13.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah's ATS record is 19-14-0 this year.
- The Jazz have won in 10, or 35.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Utah has a record of 7-15, a 31.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|9
|27.3%
|119.2
|232.6
|117.8
|236.6
|233.9
|Jazz
|6
|18.2%
|113.4
|232.6
|118.8
|236.6
|230.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.786, 11-3-0 record) than on the road (.421, 8-11-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up.
- Utah has put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 9-4 overall record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|19-14
|14-10
|18-15
|Mavericks
|18-15
|9-6
|20-13
Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Jazz
|Mavericks
|113.4
|119.2
|19
|7
|11-2
|14-4
|9-4
|16-2
|118.8
|117.8
|23
|22
|16-3
|7-3
|13-6
|7-3
