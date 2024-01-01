The Dallas Mavericks (16-10), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Delta Center, take on the Utah Jazz (10-17). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSW.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSSW

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

John Collins averages 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Sexton posts 14.8 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.3 points, 4.3 assists and 5.8 boards.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 32.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Mavericks.

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are getting 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.

Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Grant Williams is putting up 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Jazz Mavericks 112.2 Points Avg. 119.3 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.6 45.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 37.1%

