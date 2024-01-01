The Utah Jazz (14-19), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (19-14).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.2 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 117.8 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The Jazz have a -178 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 19th in the league, and are giving up 118.8 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

These two teams average a combined 232.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 236.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has compiled an 18-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

