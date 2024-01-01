Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken face off at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Prop bets for Eichel are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jack Eichel vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:38 per game on the ice, is +2.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 15 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eichel has a point in 27 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points 10 times.

In 19 of 37 games this season, Eichel has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 37 Games 5 40 Points 4 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

