Will Jack Eichel find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eichel stats and insights

In 15 of 37 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Eichel has picked up five goals and seven assists on the power play.

Eichel's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:08 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:09 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.