Ivan Barbashev Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kraken - January 1
Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. If you're considering a bet on Barbashev against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ivan Barbashev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Barbashev Season Stats Insights
- Barbashev has averaged 14:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).
- Barbashev has a goal in nine of 37 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 15 of 37 games this year, Barbashev has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Barbashev has an assist in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Barbashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Barbashev Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|37
|Games
|5
|19
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.