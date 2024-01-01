Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. If you're considering a bet on Barbashev against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 14:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Barbashev has a goal in nine of 37 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 37 games this year, Barbashev has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Barbashev has an assist in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Barbashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 37 Games 5 19 Points 2 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.