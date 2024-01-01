Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Kraken on January 1?
Can we expect Ivan Barbashev scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barbashev stats and insights
- Barbashev has scored in nine of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|15:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Away
|W 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.