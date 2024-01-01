Can we expect Ivan Barbashev scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barbashev stats and insights

  • Barbashev has scored in nine of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:44 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:12 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:09 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:25 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:04 Away W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.