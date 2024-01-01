Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Kraken on January 1, 2024
Vince Dunn and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights play at T-Mobile Park on Monday (opening faceoff at 3:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs. Kraken Prediction
|Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 40 points. He has 16 goals and 24 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Mark Stone has 12 goals and 25 assists to total 37 points (1.0 per game).
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
William Karlsson has 32 total points for Vegas, with 15 goals and 17 assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Dunn's six goals and 24 assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 30 total points on the season.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 18 assists in 37 games.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.