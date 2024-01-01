The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four in a row) at T-Mobile Park. The contest on Monday, January 1 begins at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+120) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 57.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-11).

Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 59.2% chance to win.

In 20 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 123 (6th) Goals 98 (28th) 102 (11th) Goals Allowed 110 (13th) 30 (7th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 20 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Vegas has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Eight of Vegas' past 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored one more goal per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 123 this season.

On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +21 this season.

