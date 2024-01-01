Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four in a row) at T-Mobile Park. The contest on Monday, January 1 begins at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Kraken (+120)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 57.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-11).
- Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 59.2% chance to win.
- In 20 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|123 (6th)
|Goals
|98 (28th)
|102 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (13th)
|30 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|20 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Vegas has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Eight of Vegas' past 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored one more goal per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 123 this season.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +21 this season.
