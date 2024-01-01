Golden Knights vs. Kraken January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pay attention to Jack Eichel and Vince Dunn in particular on Monday, when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors with 40 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.
- Mark Stone has picked up 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.
- William Karlsson has 32 points for Vegas, via 15 goals and 17 assists.
- Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 44th in the NHL.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kraken Players to Watch
- Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle, with 30 points this season, as he has put up six goals and 24 assists in 37 games.
- Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 18 assists.
- This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 22 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and eight assists (10th).
- In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has an .884 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 382 total saves, while allowing 50 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put up a 5-9-1 record between the posts for Seattle this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|12th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|2.65
|28th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.97
|12th
|8th
|32.3
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|10th
|12th
|22.39%
|Power Play %
|20.91%
|15th
|12th
|81.48%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.63%
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.