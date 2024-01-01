Pay attention to Jack Eichel and Vince Dunn in particular on Monday, when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors with 40 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Mark Stone has picked up 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.

William Karlsson has 32 points for Vegas, via 15 goals and 17 assists.

Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 44th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle, with 30 points this season, as he has put up six goals and 24 assists in 37 games.

Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 18 assists.

This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 22 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and eight assists (10th).

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has an .884 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 382 total saves, while allowing 50 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put up a 5-9-1 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.65 28th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 8th 32.3 Shots 29.6 24th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 12th 22.39% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 12th 81.48% Penalty Kill % 79.63% 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.