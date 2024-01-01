The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four in a row) at T-Mobile Park. The game on Monday, January 1 begins at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Golden Knights are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games, scoring 37 goals while allowing 38 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (23.5%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Monday's hockey contest.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Kraken 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 6-5-11 in overtime matchups as part of a 22-10-5 overall record.

Vegas is 5-1-4 (14 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has finished 3-4-0 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering six points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 24 times, and are 19-2-3 in those games (to record 41 points).

In the 13 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 7-3-3.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 12-7-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 9-3-4 (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.65 28th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 8th 32.3 Shots 29.6 24th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 12th 22.39% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 12th 81.48% Penalty Kill % 79.63% 15th

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

