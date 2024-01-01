The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) are favorites when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Golden Knights are -145 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +120 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

T-Mobile Park in , Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have won 57.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-11).

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of the time).

Seattle has 16 games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 7-9 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 8-2-0 6.3 3.7 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.7 3.8 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 3-7-0 6 2.8 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 2.8 1.8 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.