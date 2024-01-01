Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 1
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) are favorites when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Golden Knights are -145 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +120 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
|FanDuel
|-156
|+130
|5.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.
- The Golden Knights have won 57.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-11).
- The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of the time).
- Seattle has 16 games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 7-9 in those contests.
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|4-6
|8-2-0
|6.3
|3.7
|3.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.7
|3.8
|8
|23.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-1-3
|7-3
|3-7-0
|6
|2.8
|1.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-1-3
|2.8
|1.8
|5
|20.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-3
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-4
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
