Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 117-109 win against the Heat, Sexton put up 22 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Sexton, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 15.8 23.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.9 Assists 4.5 3.6 4.5 PRA -- 22.2 30.5 PR -- 18.6 26 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Mavericks

Sexton is responsible for attempting 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Sexton's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 103.0 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.3 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.8 points per game, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 28th in the NBA, conceding 46.4 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.3 assists per game.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Collin Sexton vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 18 7 3 5 0 0 1

