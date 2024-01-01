The Vegas Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stephenson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 15:55 on the ice per game.

In six of 33 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 12 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Stephenson has an assist in 10 of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 33 Games 5 18 Points 5 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

