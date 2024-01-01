Chandler Stephenson Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kraken - January 1
The Vegas Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stephenson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Chandler Stephenson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
Stephenson Season Stats Insights
- In 33 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 15:55 on the ice per game.
- In six of 33 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Stephenson has a point in 12 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.
- Stephenson has an assist in 10 of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Stephenson Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|33
|Games
|5
|18
|Points
|5
|6
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|3
