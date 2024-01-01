The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Chandler Stephenson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In six of 33 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Stephenson has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

