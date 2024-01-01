Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on January 1?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Chandler Stephenson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Stephenson has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Stephenson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|17:42
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 6-1
Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
