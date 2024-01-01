In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Brayden Pachal to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

Pachal has zero points on the power play.

Pachal's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:35 Home W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 2-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

