When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, will Brayden McNabb find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

In two of 37 games this season, McNabb has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

McNabb has no points on the power play.

McNabb averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:57 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:28 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:47 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:24 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

