Can we count on Ben Hutton lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

  • In one of 31 games this season, Hutton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hutton has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Hutton's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:24 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:06 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:34 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

