The Vegas Golden Knights, including Alex Pietrangelo, will be on the ice Monday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Pietrangelo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 20:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In one of 32 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 32 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 32 Games 5 15 Points 2 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

