Should you bet on Alex Pietrangelo to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Kraken?

In one of 32 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 1.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:25 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:07 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:09 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:29 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Away W 6-1

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

