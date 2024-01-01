Should you bet on Alec Martinez to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Martinez has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

