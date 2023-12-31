Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are conceding the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 130.7 per game.

In the running game, White has amassed 268 rushing yards on 59 attempts (24.4 ypg) and scored one rushing TD this season. In the receiving game, White has racked up nine catches for 54 yards (4.9 ypg).

White vs. the Colts

White vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / -1 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / -1 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have let six opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Colts allow 130.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Colts have surrendered 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 30th in the NFL.

Raiders Player Previews

Zamir White Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 70.5 (-115)

White Rushing Insights

The Raiders have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 59 of his team's 357 total rushing attempts this season (16.5%).

White has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 3.8% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six red zone carries for 11.1% of the team share (his team runs on 47% of its plays in the red zone).

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 22 ATT / 145 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 17 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

