Zach Gentry and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gentry posted 132 receiving yards (9.4 ypg) last year.

Gentry vs. the Colts

Gentry vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / -4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / -4 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis let six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Colts allowed 21 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Colts surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Colts conceded 25 TDs in the passing game last season (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.

Raiders Player Previews

Zach Gentry Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-125)

Gentry Receiving Insights

Gentry went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 20.0% of his games (one of five) last year.

Last year he racked up 5.7 yards per target (23 targets, 132 yards).

Gentry had no receiving touchdowns in 14 games last year.

Gentry's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/13/2022 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/28/2022 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/18/2022 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

