Zach Gentry Week 17 Preview vs. the Colts
Zach Gentry and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Gentry posted 132 receiving yards (9.4 ypg) last year.
Gentry vs. the Colts
- Gentry vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / -4 REC YPG / REC TD
- Indianapolis let six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- The Colts allowed 21 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Colts surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Colts conceded 25 TDs in the passing game last season (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.
Raiders Player Previews
Zach Gentry Receiving Props vs. the Colts
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-125)
Gentry Receiving Insights
- Gentry went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 20.0% of his games (one of five) last year.
- Last year he racked up 5.7 yards per target (23 targets, 132 yards).
- Gentry had no receiving touchdowns in 14 games last year.
Gentry's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Bengals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|11/28/2022
|Week 12
|1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
