Should you bet on Tre Tucker scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tre Tucker score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has 12 receptions (24 targets) for 216 yards and two scores, averaging 19.6 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this season, Tucker has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tre Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 57 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 16 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 52 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 7 2 36 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 3 59 2 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 1 -4 0

