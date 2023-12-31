Will Ross Dwelley Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ross Dwelley did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers play the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Dwelley's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Ross Dwelley and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Dwelley's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ross Dwelley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week:
- Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec
- Deebo Samuel (LP/neck): 53 Rec; 834 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Jauan Jennings (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jayden Reed
- Click Here for Emanuel Wilson
- Click Here for Jimmy Graham
- Click Here for Chuba Hubbard
- Click Here for Zack Moss
49ers vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dwelley 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|12
|12
|0
|12.0
Dwelley Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.