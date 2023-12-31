Ross Dwelley did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers play the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Dwelley's stats can be found on this page.

Ross Dwelley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week: Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec Deebo Samuel (LP/neck): 53 Rec; 834 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Jauan Jennings (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Dwelley 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 12 12 0 12.0

Dwelley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 1 12 0

