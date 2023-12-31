With the San Francisco 49ers playing the Washington Commanders in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Ronnie Bell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has 63 yards on five catches and two TDs. He has been targeted seven times, and puts up 5.7 yards receiving per game.

In two of six games this year, Bell has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 1 1 20 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Ravens 1 1 12 1

