The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 versus the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8). An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for this game.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Raiders. Before the Raiders square off against the Colts, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Raiders vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-3.5) 43.5 -185 +150 FanDuel Colts (-3.5) 43.5 -180 +152

Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Raiders vs. Colts Betting Insights

Las Vegas has eight wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

The Raiders have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of Las Vegas' 15 games have hit the over.

Indianapolis has a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in 10 of Indianapolis' 15 games with a set total.

