The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Raiders Insights

The Raiders score 19 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Colts allow (24.8).

The Raiders average 71.9 fewer yards per game (279.5) than the Colts give up per matchup (351.4).

This year Las Vegas averages 88.6 rushing yards per game, 42.1 fewer than Indianapolis allows (130.7).

The Raiders have 24 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 24 takeaways.

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders' average points scored away from home (14.7) is lower than their overall average (19). But their average points allowed in away games (24) is higher than overall (19.6).

On the road, the Raiders accumulate 236.9 yards per game and concede 364.9. That's less than they gain overall (279.5), but more than they allow (332.7).

Las Vegas' average yards passing in away games (164.9) is lower than its overall average (190.9). But its average yards conceded away from home (220.4) is higher than overall (210.5).

On the road, the Raiders rack up 72 rushing yards per game and concede 144.4. That's less than they gain overall (88.6), and more than they allow (122.2).

The Raiders convert 26% of third downs away from home (8.6% lower than their overall average), and concede 42.4% away from home (0.8% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles W 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City W 20-14 CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.