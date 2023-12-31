Raiders vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders' (7-8) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, December 31 game against the Indianapolis Colts (8-7). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 20-14.
The Colts took on the Atlanta Falcons in their most recent game, losing 29-10.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Doubtful
|D.J. Turner
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Greg Van Roten
|OG
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Toe
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Forearm
|Out
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jack Anderson
|OG
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Illness
|Doubtful
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|D.J. Montgomery
|WR
|Groin
|Questionable
|Ameer Speed
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (279.5), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 332.7 total yards ceded per contest.
- The Raiders rank 25th in the NFL with 19.0 points per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 19.6 points ceded per contest on defense.
- With 190.9 passing yards per game on offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 210.5 passing yards per game.
- Las Vegas' rushing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 88.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 22nd with 122.2 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- After forcing 21 turnovers (17th in NFL) and turning the ball over 24 times (24th in NFL) this season, the Raiders sport the 21st-ranked turnover margin of -3.
Raiders vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)
- Moneyline: Colts (-200), Raiders (+165)
- Total: 42.5 points
