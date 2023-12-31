The Las Vegas Raiders' (7-8) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, December 31 game against the Indianapolis Colts (8-7). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 20-14.

The Colts took on the Atlanta Falcons in their most recent game, losing 29-10.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Doubtful D.J. Turner WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andre James C Ankle Questionable Greg Van Roten OG NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jermaine Eluemunor OL Knee Questionable Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Knee Full Participation In Practice Malcolm Koonce DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Forearm Out Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion Questionable Segun Olubi LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Braden Smith OT Knee Questionable Jack Anderson OG Illness Full Participation In Practice Cameron McGrone LB Illness Doubtful DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kenny Moore II CB Back Questionable D.J. Montgomery WR Groin Questionable Ameer Speed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (279.5), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 332.7 total yards ceded per contest.

The Raiders rank 25th in the NFL with 19.0 points per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 19.6 points ceded per contest on defense.

With 190.9 passing yards per game on offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 210.5 passing yards per game.

Las Vegas' rushing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 88.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 22nd with 122.2 rushing yards allowed per contest.

After forcing 21 turnovers (17th in NFL) and turning the ball over 24 times (24th in NFL) this season, the Raiders sport the 21st-ranked turnover margin of -3.

Raiders vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)

Colts (-4) Moneyline: Colts (-200), Raiders (+165)

Colts (-200), Raiders (+165) Total: 42.5 points

