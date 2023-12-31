Our computer model predicts a victory for the Indianapolis Colts when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Colts are totaling 334.4 yards per game on offense this year (15th in NFL), and they are allowing 351.4 yards per game (22nd) on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders rank 25th in the NFL with 19 points per contest on offense, and they rank eighth with 19.6 points allowed per game on defense.

Raiders vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+3.5) Toss Up (43.5) Colts 23, Raiders 21

Raiders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has compiled an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Las Vegas' 15 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Raiders games average 42 total points, 1.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Indianapolis has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, 10 of Indianapolis' 15 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 43.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Colts games this season.

Raiders vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 23.6 24.8 27 26.6 20.6 23.3 Las Vegas 19 19.6 22.8 15.8 14.7 24

