Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly Women's MWC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
MWC Power Rankings
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: W 107-68 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: MW Network
2. Colorado State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: L 74-71 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: MW Network
3. San Diego State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: W 74-71 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Air Force
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Wyoming
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 61-47 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Boise State
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: L 61-47 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: Nevada
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. New Mexico
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: W 69-59 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Fresno State
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 59-49 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: L 70-52 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: L 59-49 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Nevada
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: L 69-59 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
11. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: L 107-68 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
