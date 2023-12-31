Who is the team to beat at the top of the MWC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

12-1 | 27-3 Odds to Win MWC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 106-61 vs Adams State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah State

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

12-1 | 25-4 Odds to Win MWC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 80-65 vs East Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

3. New Mexico

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 24-6

12-1 | 24-6 Odds to Win MWC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 87-54 vs Eastern New Mexico

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. San Diego State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-8

11-2 | 21-8 Odds to Win MWC: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 84-74 vs Gonzaga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Nevada

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-8

13-1 | 23-8 Odds to Win MWC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: W 92-59 vs Fresno Pacific

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: MW Network

6. Boise State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-12

9-4 | 18-12 Odds to Win MWC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 85-63 vs Utah Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. UNLV

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-5 | 14-14 Odds to Win MWC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 87-51 vs Carroll (MT)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19

7-6 | 11-19 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 81-78 vs Santa Clara

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: MW Network

9. Wyoming

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

7-6 | 9-20 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 94-68 vs BYU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: MW Network

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-6 | 8-22 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: W 71-67 vs San Diego

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Air Force

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-5 | 8-22 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: L 83-79 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game