Will Michael Mayer Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 17?
When Michael Mayer takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mayer's stat line shows 27 receptions for 304 yards and two scores. He posts 23.4 yards per game, and has been targeted on 40 occasions.
- Mayer has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
Michael Mayer Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|6
|5
|75
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|5
|3
|19
|1
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|27
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|5
|4
|39
|1
