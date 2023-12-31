When Michael Mayer takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayer's stat line shows 27 receptions for 304 yards and two scores. He posts 23.4 yards per game, and has been targeted on 40 occasions.

Mayer has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0 Week 10 Jets 5 3 19 1 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 46 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 2 27 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 14 0 Week 15 Chargers 5 4 39 1

