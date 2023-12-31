Michael Mayer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Mayer's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 17, Mayer has 27 receptions for 304 yards -- 11.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 40 occasions.

Michael Mayer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Raiders this week: D.J. Turner (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec Jesper Horsted (DNP/hamstring): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Mayer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 40 27 304 164 2 11.3

Mayer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0 Week 10 Jets 5 3 19 1 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 46 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 2 27 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 14 0 Week 15 Chargers 5 4 39 1

