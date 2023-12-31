Sunday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) and the Sacramento Kings (18-12) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Kings beat the Hawks 117-110. With 31 points, De'Aaron Fox was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 31 5 8 4 0 8 Domantas Sabonis 25 10 7 0 0 0 Trey Lyles 19 6 1 0 0 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis gives the Kings 19.6 points, 12 boards and 7.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Fox contributes with 30.2 points per game, plus 4.6 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Kings get 14.1 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Kings receive 15.5 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 10.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 21.3 11.8 8.1 0.7 0.2 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 26.7 4 5.2 1.8 0.4 4.1 Keegan Murray 19.6 4.8 1.5 1.4 0.4 3.1 Malik Monk 11.4 1.7 5.9 0.2 0.8 2 Harrison Barnes 10.8 2.3 1.1 0.5 0.2 1.5

