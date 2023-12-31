You can see player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Desmond Bane and others on the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at FedExForum.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +120)

The 19.6 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (21.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -122)

The 30.2 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.7 more than his prop total on Sunday (29.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Fox has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130)

The 24.5-point over/under for Bane on Sunday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Bane has connected on 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 21.1 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (19.5).

He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.