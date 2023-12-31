Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 31
The Sacramento Kings' (18-12) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, December 31 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Kings enter this game on the heels of a 117-110 win against the Hawks on Friday. De'Aaron Fox totaled 31 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Kings.
Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|2.1
|2.5
|1.1
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|14.1
|2.6
|5.2
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles)
Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
