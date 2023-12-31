The Sacramento Kings' (18-12) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, December 31 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Kings enter this game on the heels of a 117-110 win against the Hawks on Friday. De'Aaron Fox totaled 31 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Kings.

Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Questionable Ankle 2.1 2.5 1.1 Malik Monk SG Questionable Foot 14.1 2.6 5.2

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

