Kings vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) face the Sacramento Kings (18-12) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is 236.5.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|236.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 15 of 30 games this season.
- Sacramento's matchups this season have a 235.0-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Sacramento is 16-14-0 against the spread this season.
- The Kings have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Kings vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|5
|16.1%
|107.2
|224.6
|113.5
|231.1
|223.8
|Kings
|15
|50%
|117.4
|224.6
|117.6
|231.1
|235.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (8-6-0) than at home (8-8-0).
- The Kings' 117.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 113.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Sacramento is 14-7 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|16-14
|5-2
|16-14
|Grizzlies
|13-18
|5-4
|13-18
Kings vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Kings
|Grizzlies
|117.4
|107.2
|8
|30
|14-7
|2-1
|17-4
|2-1
|117.6
|113.5
|21
|13
|5-1
|12-10
|4-2
|9-13
