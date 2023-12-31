The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) face the Sacramento Kings (18-12) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is 236.5.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 236.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 15 of 30 games this season.

Sacramento's matchups this season have a 235.0-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Sacramento is 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Sacramento has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Kings vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 5 16.1% 107.2 224.6 113.5 231.1 223.8 Kings 15 50% 117.4 224.6 117.6 231.1 235.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (8-6-0) than at home (8-8-0).

The Kings' 117.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 113.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Sacramento is 14-7 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Kings and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 16-14 5-2 16-14 Grizzlies 13-18 5-4 13-18

Kings vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Kings Grizzlies 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 107.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 14-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 17-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-10 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-13

