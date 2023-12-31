The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) square off against the Sacramento Kings (15-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 18.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, De'Aaron Fox gives the Kings 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

The Kings are getting 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

The Kings are getting 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).

Santi Aldama averages 12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 4.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.0% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bismack Biyombo puts up 6.3 points, 7.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Kings 106.0 Points Avg. 117.1 112.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 43.4% Field Goal % 46.8% 33.2% Three Point % 36.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.