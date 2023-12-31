The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) match up with the Sacramento Kings (18-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 107.2 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 113.5 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a -196 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Kings score 117.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 117.6 (21st in league) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 224.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis is 13-18-0 ATS this season.

Sacramento has covered 16 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

Kings and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2200 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

