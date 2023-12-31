Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Huerter, in his most recent action, had seven points in a 117-110 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Huerter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.4 6.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.2 PRA -- 16.9 11.4 PR -- 14.2 9.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Huerter has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 8.9% of his team's total makes.

Huerter is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies give up 113.5 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have allowed 45.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 25.9 per game.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 21 5 2 2 1 0 0 1/1/2023 32 14 6 5 3 0 2 11/22/2022 33 18 6 1 4 1 3 10/27/2022 19 7 2 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.