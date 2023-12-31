The Sacramento Kings, with Keegan Murray, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Murray, in his last game (December 29 win against the Hawks), produced nine points, three steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.5 19.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.8 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 22.6 25.9 PR -- 20.9 24.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.1



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.9 per contest.

He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113.5 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 25.9 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Keegan Murray vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 34 20 9 0 5 1 0 1/1/2023 28 10 3 1 2 0 2 11/22/2022 24 2 3 2 0 0 0 10/27/2022 39 18 6 0 3 0 0

