Will Joshua Jacobs Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 17?
Should you wager on Joshua Jacobs scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Jacobs has 233 carries for a team-high 805 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Jacobs has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 37 passes for 296 yards (22.8 per game).
- Jacobs has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.
Joshua Jacobs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|26
|98
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|27
|116
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|14
|39
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|20
|110
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|13
|34
|0
|2
|16
|0
