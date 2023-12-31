Jordan Mason did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 contest against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Mason's stats below.

Heading into Week 17, Mason has 32 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has two receptions (three targets) for 19 yards.

Jordan Mason Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The 49ers have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Christian McCaffrey (DNP/rest): 258 Rush Att; 1395 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 63 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Elijah Mitchell (FP/knee): 44 Rush Att; 149 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; -1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Mason 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 32 167 3 5.2 3 2 19 0

Mason Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Giants 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 3 10 0 1 13 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 69 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 5 27 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 2 10 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Seahawks 4 20 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 5 20 0 0 0 0

