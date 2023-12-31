Will Jordan Mason Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jordan Mason did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 contest against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Mason's stats below.
Rep Jordan Mason and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 17, Mason has 32 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has two receptions (three targets) for 19 yards.
Keep an eye on Mason's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jordan Mason Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The 49ers have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Christian McCaffrey (DNP/rest): 258 Rush Att; 1395 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 63 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Elijah Mitchell (FP/knee): 44 Rush Att; 149 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; -1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Cordarrelle Patterson
- Click Here for D.J. Montgomery
- Click Here for Michael Mayer
- Click Here for Robby Anderson
- Click Here for Kyle Philips
49ers vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Mason 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|32
|167
|3
|5.2
|3
|2
|19
|0
Mason Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Giants
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|3
|10
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|10
|69
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|4
|20
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.