Jesper Horsted did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Horsted's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Jesper Horsted and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Horsted's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jesper Horsted Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Raiders have two other receivers on the injury list this week: D.J. Turner (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec Michael Mayer (DNP/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Horsted 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 4 2 0 4.0

Horsted Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Bears 1 1 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.