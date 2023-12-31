Jauan Jennings did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers have a game against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Jennings' stats below.

Heading into Week 17, Jennings has 19 receptions for 265 yards -- 13.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 33 occasions.

Jauan Jennings Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the 49ers this week: Deebo Samuel (LP/neck): 53 Rec; 834 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jennings 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 19 265 89 1 13.9

Jennings Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1 Week 14 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 2 2 25 0

