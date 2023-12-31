Hunter Renfrow has a decent matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 220.7 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

This year Renfrow has 25 grabs (on 37 targets) for 255 yards, averaging 19.6 yards per game.

Renfrow vs. the Colts

Renfrow vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Colts yield 220.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Colts have surrendered 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in the NFL.

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

Renfrow, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this year.

Renfrow has 7.7% of his team's target share (37 targets on 478 passing attempts).

He has racked up 6.9 yards per target (255 yards on 37 targets).

Having played 13 games this year, Renfrow has not tallied a TD reception.

Renfrow (three red zone targets) has been targeted 4.9% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

