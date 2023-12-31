Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 117-110 win over the Hawks, Barnes totaled two points.

We're going to look at Barnes' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 10.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 15.9 14.2 PR -- 14.5 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, giving up 14.2 makes per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 30 20 2 2 6 0 1 1/1/2023 29 16 5 1 4 0 1 11/22/2022 33 26 4 0 4 0 1 10/27/2022 37 20 3 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.