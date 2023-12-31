The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) take on the Sacramento Kings (18-12) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Kings vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 115 - Grizzlies 113

Kings vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)

Kings (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.4)

Kings (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Kings (16-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 11.4% more often than the Grizzlies (13-18-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the total 53.3% of the time this season (16 out of 30). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 31).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Kings are 4-3, while the Grizzlies are 5-4 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

With 117.4 points scored per game and 117.6 points allowed, the Kings are eighth in the league on offense and 21st defensively.

In 2023-24, Sacramento is 21st in the league in rebounds (42.9 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44).

With 28.6 assists per game, the Kings are fifth-best in the league.

In 2023-24, Sacramento is 12th in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13).

In 2023-24 the Kings are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.1 per game), and they rank No. 16 in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

