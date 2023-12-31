In the Week 17 contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will George Kittle get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has 991 receiving yards on 62 catches (86 targets) with six TDs this season, averaging 66.1 yards per game.

In four of 15 games this season, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 3 19 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6 4 68 0 Week 14 Seahawks 5 3 76 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 4 2 54 0 Week 16 Ravens 10 7 126 0

